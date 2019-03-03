Tornado warning issued for Columbia and Lexington County by National Weather Service

Much of Lexington County and Columbia were placed under a tornado warning Sunday night by the National Weather Service.
Lexington, West Columbia and Cayce all had a tornado watch elevated to a tornado warning, according to a 6:45 p.m. tweet from the NWS.
The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m., and long with the possibility of tornadoes is also potential pea-sized hail, NWS tweeted.
Anyone in an area under tornado watch is told to “take safety precautions immediately,” the South Carolina Emergency Management Division posted on Facebook.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
The NWS added Columbia and Dentsville to the tornado watch just after 7 p.m., with a tweet that said the warning is to 7:45 p.m.
At 6:57 p.m., a possible tornado was spotted in Lexington County, “about 6 miles west of Red Bank near Interstate 20, moving east,” according to a tweet from the NWS.
At 7:04 p.m., a tornado was spotted in Red Bank, and was moving east toward Columbia Metropolitan Airport, NWS posted on Twitter.
At 7:11 p.m., a possible tornado was spotted northwest of the airport, and it was heading east toward the airport and Oak Grove, NWS tweeted.
At 7:17 p.m., a possible tornado was spotted “near Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia,” NWS tweeted, saying the potential tornado was moving northeast toward north Columbia.
The severe weather is a product of a cold front moving through the Midlands, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service. The threat for severe weather in the Midlands will be from 4 p.m. to midnight.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments