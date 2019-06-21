Richland coroner identifies person killed during Thursday storm

Windy weather moves through Columbia area High winds and rain moved through the Columbia area on Thursday, June 20, 2019, downing a lot of trees in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High winds and rain moved through the Columbia area on Thursday, June 20, 2019, downing a lot of trees in the area.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts released the name of a person killed during a thunderstorm.

George William Lebby was killed by a tree, Watts said. He lived on the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue in the Earlewood community in Columbia. The 61-year-old man was sitting in his backyard when the storm caused a tree to fall on him around 4:20 p.m. He died in his yard, according to Watts.

Gusts of wind that reached more than 50 miles per hour and heavy rains blasted Columbia beginning around 4 p.m. Thursday. The storm uprooted trees and caused power outages around the city.

No other storm-related deaths have been reported in Richland County, Watts told The State Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW