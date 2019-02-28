Weird

Her car left a phallic shape in the snow — and HOA tried to fine her, reports say

By Noah Feit

February 28, 2019 08:51 PM

A Tennessee woman was asked to pay a fine by her Homeowners Association after her car left this shape following a snow storm.
A woman said her homeowners association tried to fine her because her car left the outline of a penis-like shape in a snow-covered parking lot.

The Tennessee woman, identified only as Kathryn, said she received an email in January from her HOA that she was being fined $100, the Drive reported.

According to the letter, her Honda left an “offensive image on the ground,” that violated HOA rules on “displaying offensive images or slogans,” KUTV reported.

Another resident complained about the shape and sent the HOA a picture, which was eventually forwarded to Kathryn, according to the Drive.

On a Reddit channel for people who complain about HOAs, Kathryn reacted in disbelief then humor.

“Y’all. Y’all,” she repeated in her Reddit post. “I died laughing y’all. This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard of being fined for, and we flat out told them we weren’t paying.”

In her reply message to the HOA, Kathryn said how snow falls is beyond her control, pointed out any violation of the HOA’s bylaws would require intent and threatened legal action, the Drive reported.

“Eventually, they realized we were serious about not paying, and since there were no by-laws on the books about something like this, they dropped it,” Kathyrn said on Reddit.

The HOA responded with a message that said “We understand. We will not be pursuing this further, in good faith pursuant to the wording of the by-laws,” according to Fox News.

There are more than 100 replies to Kathryn’s Reddit post, with many people commenting on what they think the shape looks like. Fire hydrant, gummy bear, fish and dog bones were among the suggestions.

