Candidate Questionnaire: Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall (At-Large)

Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall (At-Large)

Name: Councilman Howard Duvall (At-Large).

1. Please provide some brief biographical information — including some detail on why you are running for this office.

I am a native of Cheraw, S.C.

I graduated from Cheraw High School in 1961 and The Citadel in 1965 with a BA in political science.

In 1990 I earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina.

I served four years in the United States Air Force and continued my military service with the South Carolina Air National Guard; I resigned from the SC Air Guard in 1973.

I returned to Cheraw after his military service to join Cheraw Hardware & Supply Company.

I was active in civic affairs with many organizations, and my love for history was shown in my efforts toward preserving the history of Cheraw, Chesterfield County and the Pee Dee area.

I represented South Carolina from 1985 to 1994 on the Advisory Board of the National Trust for Historic Preservation (I am an advisor emeritus). I also served on the Board of Review for historic places in South Carolina, and I was the first president of the South Carolina Archives Foundation.

In 1973 I was elected to the Cheraw Town Council; in 1980 I was elected mayor.

In 1986 I resigned as mayor to become an executive assistant to Gov. Richard W. Riley.

Gov. Riley honored me with the Order of the Palmetto in 1986 at the Cheraw Chamber of Commerce annual meeting for my service as mayor of Cheraw.

Gov. Riley appointed me to the South Carolina Tax Commission, where I served from January to July 1987. In July 1987, I became director of intergovernmental relations for the Municipal Association of South Carolina. I became the association’s executive director in October 1992 and served until my retirement in 2008.

In 2015 I was elected to the At-Large seat on the Columbia City Council.

I have been an active member of City Council, and I was an early supporter of the preparations for the total eclipse in August 2017. This was the largest natural event ever for South Carolina and the Midlands; more than 1 million visitors came from all over the world to see the eclipse.

As a strong supporter of public safety, I worked to find funding for an acoustical system called ShotSpotter. The system, implemented in April 2019, has been very successful in identifying the location of gunfire and has resulted in multiple arrest and seizure of weapons.

When the neighborhoods surrounding Five Points asked for help in restoring law and order, I proposed a repeal of the all-night permits for bars in the city. While City Council did not repeal the permits, a compromise led to tighter regulations of the bars. Before the new rules were enacted 22 bars had all-night permits; today only six meet the new requirements.

The new threat to our youths posed by electronic cigarettes and vaping led me to propose amending the ban on smoking in public to include vaping. This amendment to the smoking ban prevents the use of vaping in public places and increases the penalties for noncompliance.

I represent the city on the Bull Street Commission, Transitions Board of Directors and the River Alliance Board.

My wife, Allianne, and I are active members of Trinity Cathedral Parish; I have served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister since 1995. I serve on the Pickle Booth Committee for the Trinity Bazaar (during which my artichoke chow chow quickly sells out).

We have two daughters, Jackie Boylston of Forest Acres and Rena Duvall of Lake Wylie.

I am the proud grandfather to four grandchildren.

2. What are the three biggest issues facing the city?

I am running for office because I have a long background in municipal government.

I believe I can help our City Council solve some of the issues facing Columbia.

Three issues facing the city are:

* Funding for public safety caused by the large amount of exempt property.

* Lack of affordable workforce housing.

* Completing the repairs and remediation for damage caused by the October 2015 storm.

3. At the end of your term, what is one major accomplishment you want to be able to point to as your crowning achievement — a policy change, local project, etc. that you played a major role in bringing about?

At the end of my next term I would like to be able to point to our customer service as an example of the best in its field. Quickly accessible, courteous to the citizens and quickly able to identify and solve problems

4. What do you want your legacy to be as a public official?

I would like to be remembered for my ability to work with my fellow City Council members, city staff and citizens to move our city forward.