Mayor Benjamin welcomes President Trump to Columbia

Mr. President, welcome to Columbia, S.C.

In these incredibly difficult times in which we live, we may disagree fundamentally on many issues of public importance — but I hope to use your visit to reach out in the spirit of bipartisanship and grace.

I know that a discussion around bipartisan dialogue and civility may seem naive in today’s political culture. But in Columbia we recognize that two people equally yoked can see the same issues very differently and that we must respect the diversity of political thought. On those issues that we agree on, we should try to achieve real solutions.

This is not our first meeting: your staff has been gracious enough to invite me several times to engage with you and your administration.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Our discussions have primarily focused on infrastructure; I still pray that our federal government will make it a priority to address America’s $4 trillion infrastructure deficit.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s contribution to the restoration of the Columbia Canal after the 1,000-year flood in 2015 remains at the top of our local agenda, and we look forward to continuing that dialogue.

We have had opportunities to agree on the preservation of the tax exemption on municipal bonds that allows local governments to continue to invest in infrastructure, the banning of bump stocks used in mass shootings like the one in Las Vegas and on the establishment of Opportunity Zones.

When our city was first chartered more than 200 years ago, Sen. John Gervais advocated for “the oppressed of all lands to find refuge under the wings of Columbia.”

That spirit of inclusion inspires us to this day, and as a result we have also had significant disagreements.

As president of the nonpartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors, I led a bipartisan demonstration of mayors in Tornillo, Texas, against the inhumane treatment of children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

And in the wake of Charlottesville, I established the Mayors and Business Leaders Center for Inclusive and Compassionate Cities, and I continue to serve in the vanguard of mayors fighting the reality of global warming.

All of the items listed above do not represent a complete list of our areas of agreement or disagreement, but the focus of this weekend’s discussions is on criminal justice reform.

The First Step Act is one area of agreement between us.

As the former director of our state’s second-largest law enforcement agency, I firmly believe that it is a win for America when we can find thoughtful ways to return citizens to society — where they can rejoin their families and communities, live up to their God-given potential and contribute to society and the economy.

I pray for a positive dialogue on continued reform this weekend from you and the Democratic hopefuls.

My final request and primary motivation for this open letter is as a trustee and supporter of Benedict College. This historically black college that will host your official visit is a special place.

Founded by a woman and now led by a woman for the first time in its history, Benedict continues to be a “power for good in society.” On this hallowed ground trailblazers have been proudly educating students of all backgrounds for 150 years since the closure of one of the darkest chapters in human history. President Roslyn Artis’ leadership has led to the institution being recognized as Historically Black College/University of the Year.

Benedict has a special place in my heart: it is where my in-laws met as students and started the family that produced my family.

As a proud trustee I also exercise a fiduciary responsibility to this institution of higher learning, so I hope, pray and request that every meeting and every encounter on the campus this weekend — and every word we speak — is in the best interests of our college’s prosperity, our mission, civility and bipartisanship.

Thank you.

Steve Benjamin is the mayor of Columbia.