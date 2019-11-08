Friday Letters to the Editor

Bluff Road nuclear fuel factory near Columbia, S.C. It is operated by Westinghouse.

On Harpootlian vs. Hitt

I am writing to comment on the recent story in The State bearing the headline “Sen Dick Harpootlian grills SC Department of Commerce Chief Bobby Hitt.” I listened to the examination of Hitt, and in my opinion the article’s headline was misleading; it grossly overstated what took place.

Hitt was not grilled; at best he was the victim of a mediocre and ineffective legal examination by a lawyer who was not at his best. Harpootlian is normally a good trial lawyer; however, this was not a manifestation of his best legal work

Ernest Yarborough, Columbia





On Ariail’s cartoon

We were extremely disappointed to see Robert Ariail’s editorial cartoon in a recent edition of The State; we found it inaccurate and insulting to our professional technical staff, which has devoted hundreds of hours to the assessment for Westinghouse license renewal.

Our environmental staff followed the guidelines explicitly spelled out in the National Environmental Policy Act in completing an Environmental Assessment; for Ariail to imply that this process was somehow tantamount to a myopic Mr. Magoo character looking the other way was misleading and wrong.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has highly skilled and experienced inspectors and reviewers who take their jobs seriously, and to attempt to paint them otherwise is unacceptable in any objective context.

Roger Hannah, Atlanta, Ga.

Hannah is the senior public affairs officer for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Region II division in Atlanta.

On the state playoffs

Once again the laughable state football playoffs have been announced with a bunch of teams serving as first-round sacrificial lambs to superior teams. I’m “old school,” and I believe that you should have to actually win your region to make the playoffs.

It makes no sense to say that a team can be a state champion without being the champion of its own region. It’s crazy, but it’s not surprising in this “give everyone a trophy” society that we live in.

We continue to reward mediocrity.

Roger Bazen, Coward

On our veterans

As we prepare to honor our military and veterans next week, we need to remember that the battle isn’t over once someone hangs up their boots for good. From food insecurity and mental health issues to a lack of affordable housing and homelessness, veterans young and old struggle to survive on life’s battlefield.

Columbia is one of the most military friendly communities in the country, and I challenge every one of you to celebrate those who serve — and their families — not just on Nov. 11 but each and every day.

Whether you are volunteering with the USO at Columbia Metropolitan Airport or building a home with Habitat for Humanity, give your time, talents and resources to support those who have served so honorably —as well as to those who continue to serve honorably in our community. It is the least we can do for those who have given so much to protect our freedom.

Mary Louise Resch, West Columbia

Resch served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1980 and 1982 to 1985.