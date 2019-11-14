Columbia voters have no excuse to skip next Tuesday’s runoff

Howard Duvall and Sara Middleton

Earlier this month the voters of Columbia came out in impressive numbers: nearly 16 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots on Election Day — doubling the percentage that participated during the last local off-year election two years ago.

And this is no time for Columbia’s voters to suddenly stop taking part in the election process.

They should turn out in equally robust fashion next Tuesday for the one race that has yet to be decided: the runoff election between incumbent At-Large City Councilman Howard Duvall and challenger Sara Middleton.

One thing is for certain: local voters can’t complain that Duvall and Middleton are similar candidates.

Duvall is the incumbent who has played an active role on City Council in addressing tough issues ranging from banning e-cigarettes to revising the all-night permit process for local bars. Middleton is a local attorney and entrepreneur who has won raves for her energetic campaign style and thoughtful views on the challenges facing Columbia.

Duvall is a septuagenarian who began his political career during the early 1970s. Middleton is a 27-year-old who is making her first run for elected office.

“Old School” vs. “New School” doesn’t get any more real than this.

Given that contrast, Columbia voters have little excuse for not participating in the Nov. 19 election. They should take the time — and make the civic investment — to cast their votes.

The State Opinion Page did not endorse any candidates leading up to the Nov. 5 elections, and we won’t make one now on the runoff between Duvall and Middleton.

But here is the one recommendation we will make to Columbia’s voters regarding next Tuesday’s election:

Just vote.