The Cooperative Ministry continues to impact and uplift lives in the Midlands

For 37 years The Cooperative Ministry has served the Midlands working poor and those who are in acute crisis; it has helped by providing short-term crisis assistance toward a goal of long-term sustainability. I am proud to serve on The Cooperative Ministry’s board of directors, and I recently spoke with Beth Irick, the organization’s CEO.

Beth told me the story of Millie, who came to The Cooperative Ministry many years ago because she needed help with her prescription medications Today, however, Millie is a successful Columbia business owner, and a few months ago she returned to The Cooperative Ministry with a clothing and furniture donation — and with plans to provide more donations in the future. Once a client of The Cooperative Ministry, Millie is now a champion of its mission to help people become self-sufficient.

There’s also the story of Cheryle, who is now able to drive to work, church and the grocery store because she received a vehicle donated to The Cooperative Ministry. For about four years Cheryle was dependent on Uber and other sources for transportation; now, because of another person’s kindness, Cheryle’s life has been changed. Cheryle is independent and blessed, and she has a desire to pass that blessing on to others.

These and other inspiring stories make The Cooperative Ministry very special to our church and to me. We take a measure of pride in knowing that First Baptist Church was a founding partner of The Cooperative Ministry, and we’re proud that we continue that legacy today. When hurting people come to our church door for help, we often refer them to The Cooperative Ministry, which has experts who know how to address these complex issues.

What strikes me about The Cooperative Ministry is the diversity of services it offers to clients.

In terms of short-term crisis assistance, The Cooperative Ministry provides free clothing to more than 6,000 people each year. Your new or gently-used clean clothing donations are freely given to bless others. When people show up hungry, they are given food vouchers for use at area food banks. Meanwhile, budget counseling and a 45-minute interview can lead to financial assistance for more than 500 households each year. And the Christian Counseling Center in Columbia makes one of its counselors available on Tuesdays and Thursdays to meet with hurting people.

When it comes to long-term sustainability services, there’s assistance with health insurance enrollment, job referrals, financial education classes and cars to bless people like Cheryle.

This year more than 160 volunteers completed more than 8,600 free income tax returns, generating $4.6 million in total refunds. And this fall The Cooperative Ministry piloted a new service aimed at providing financial assistance for clients to receive licenses and certifications needed for better employment.

During this Thanksgiving season, I am thankful for The Cooperative Ministry — and I encourage you to support it through your volunteerism and holiday donations. Because The Cooperative Ministry is a debt-free organization, 89 cents of every donated dollar goes to direct program services within our local community.

The Cooperative Ministry staff is available to speak to your church, club, neighborhood or small group meeting. In addition, you can take a tour of The Cooperative Ministry and see the faces of clients and learn more about volunteerism. Please visit www.coopmin.org or call (803) 799-2428.

Have a blessed Thanksgiving holiday.

The Rev. Wes Church is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Columbia.