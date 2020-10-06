Nikki Setzler has been in the SC Senate for decades. Should someone else have a turn?

While Nikki Setzler has been a Democratic member of the state Senate for 44 years, the main reason why he keeps winning elections in District 26 is because he promotes bipartisanship 365 days a year.

Yes, Setzler does serve as the Democrats’ minority leader in the state Senate, but he has no reservations about working with his Republican rivals in a productive manner.

“We’re not Washington,” Setzler told The State Editorial Board.

“Even when we disagree, we’re going to do it respectfully and responsibly.”

Indeed Setzler said he speaks so frequently with his Republican counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, that Massey’s wife once suggested that Massey “might actually be married to me instead of her.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Yes, Massey’s wife was joking.

But the anecdote does reflect Setzler’s constructive approach toward governing.

And it’s an approach that South Carolina’s decision makers must embrace more than ever as our state continues to confront the severe ripple effects — economic, educational, medical, etc. — of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why Setzler clearly deserves to be re-elected Nov. 3 by the voters of District 26, which includes parts of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda counties.

In recent years Setzler has made a mark through his work to bring economic development to this region; for example, the 75-year-old state senator was the driving force behind Lexington County’s success in landing an Amazon distribution center nearly 10 years ago.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Setzler said economic development would remain a major priority if he’s re-elected, but he added that he would also focus on helping South Carolina’s students and educational system recover from the massive disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“We can’t lose a whole generation of students,” Setzler said.

“We’ve got to address that.”

Setzler’s track record suggests that he will address that issue and many others in a meaningful and effective manner.

Smth: A passionate outsider

Setzler’s challenger is West Columbia Republican Chris Smith, a real estate broker and retired airline worker who describes himself as a Christian constitutional conservative.

Smith, 64, told The State Editorial Board that Setzler is an out-of-touch political insider who devotes heavy attention to District 26’s larger communities — such as Cayce and West Columbia — but overlooks the concerns of constituents in much smaller areas.

“When you stay too long,” Smith said in reference to Setzler, “you forget who you work for.”

Smith backs a proposed bill to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected; the challenger said that if he’s elected, he would push for the bill to finally become law in South Carolina.

“That’s one of the main reasons why I’m running,” Smith said.

Smith is a passionate and thoughtful candidate, and he gives every impression of being someone with a genuine desire to serve the public.

But Setzler’s history as a proven lawmaker who genuinely believes in building bridges to get things done for South Carolinians makes him the right choice for District 26.

Again.