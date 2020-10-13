We interrupt this premature celebration for this reminder: COVID-19 is still real, SC

It has been weeks and counting since South Carolina last had 1,000 or more new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

And that’s worth celebrating.

OK …. that’s long enough.

Yes, stop.

We interrupt this premature celebration for a stark reality check:

▪ COVID-19 is still a menace in South Carolina.

▪ The work to get the upper hand over COVID-19 in our state is nowhere near done.

So at the risk of being a buzzkill, here’s a reminder that now isn’t the time to pat our backs about how far we’ve seemingly come regarding the virus in South Carolina

In fact, it’s time to roll our sleeves up even higher to prepare for the toil yet to come in fighting the virus in South Carolina.

Still a threat

Let’s do a quick rundown on what still applies when it comes to COVID-19 in our state.

▪ It’s still not “just like getting the flu” — and if you’re remain among the dangerously delusional deniers who claim it is, just ask the myriad of South Carolinians who use words like “brutal” and “no joke” while describing their harrowing experiences in surviving COVID-19.

▪ It’s still killing South Carolinians each day (including, tragically, a mother and daughter in one family).

▪ We still haven’t reached the winter months of late 2020 and early 2021, which will be the crucial period for determining where our state really stands in fighting COVID-19.

▪ We still haven’t lowered the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests to the 5% goal that has been set by State Epidemiologist Linda Bell and other South Carolina health experts.

▪ We still have events — ranging from high school football games to Halloween parties — being postponed or canceled because of coronavirus-related concerns.

▪ We’re still see communities across the state extend ordinances that require citizens to wear face masks in public places — and rightly so.

And the list of cold, hard facts goes on.

And on.

Normal service in a ‘new normal’

So, yes, it is encouraging that our state has now gone more than 30 days with fewer than 1,000 new positive daily cases.

But it’s time to cut short any celebration about the past 30-plus days — and stay focused on the daunting challenges that COVID-19 will continue to present our state during the 30 (and 60, 90 and 120 days ahead.

It’s time to restore normal service in dealing with our “new normal” in South Carolina.