Fire Will Muschamp? USC’s braying donkeys are at it again. Here’s why it’s still dumb

After the tail-thumping that the South Carolina Democratic Party took in the recent election, I think it’s safe to say that we’re unlikely to hear much of real substance from the donkey party of this state for some time as it recovers and regroups.

And regardless of your political leanings that’s not a good thing.

The fact is that all South Carolinians benefit when the state has two active, viable, credible and influential major political parties — each keeping the other accountable and honest.

Now if only we could get the donkeys that should shut up to actually do so.

You know who I’m talking about.

I’m talking about the braying donkeys in the USC football fan base who seem obsessed with demanding the firing of Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp — and equally obsessed with getting him out regardless of the cost.

Yes, those donkeys.

They’re at it again.

After failing last year to pressure USC’s decision makers — most notably President Robert Caslen, athletics director Ray Tanner and the university’s Board of Trustees — to spend public money to fire Muschamp after a poor 2019 record, the braying donkeys are back in all their hee-hawing glory to try again because the Gamecocks aren’t very good this year either.

Good Lord.

(And as an aside, it’s beyond me why defeated Senate candidate Jaime Harrison — the Democratic donkey who took one of the biggest shellackings in the Nov. 3 election — is among the USC braying-donkey brigade on Muschamp. Shouldn’t one ill-fated, highly expensive and ultimately misdirected venture be enough for awhile?)

It shouldn’t be necessary to list the reasons why pushing to fire Muschamp is ridiculous, but three come immediately to mind

Ready?

Dumb to play at all

Here’s Reason No. 1:

You shouldn’t fire a college football head coach during a season that should not have been played in the first place.

Let’s be blunt about this, OK?

If a shred of common sense had been used over the past few months, there would be no college football being played at all right now.

Period.

Why not?

Because if common sense had been used a few months ago, we would have accepted that what is happening now was going to happen now: the COVID-19 pandemic that we were confronting during the spring and summer remains just as lethal and scary — both across our state and country — as we move from fall to winter.

But, no, common sense wasn’t used.

No, instead we pandered and cowed to the “college football must be played at any cost” crowd that — in close coordination with the equally delusional “COVID-19 ain’t nothing but just the flu on steroids” mob — stomped its feet and whined until good judgment was relegated to the bench.

And the games went on.

So how’s that working out now, everyone?

We’ve got star football players missing games because they got COVID-19, top football coaches testing positive for COVID-19 and scores of games that have been postponed because of COVID-19.

And the braying donkeys in Gamecock Nation want to use this abomination of an ill-advised, stupidly conceived college football season as the standard to fire a head coach?

Bad optics

Here’s Reason No. 2:

The optics of spending massive amounts to buy out Muschamp would be horrible.

There are still hordes of South Carolinians who remain jobless because of the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

There are small businesses all across South Carolina — indeed, probably within just a short radius of USC’s Williams-Brice football stadium — that are still struggling to survive the ripple effects of a pandemic now in a second wave that’s really a first wave that never totally subsided.

And the braying donkeys don’t think it would be a bad look to give Muschamp $13.2 million to get gone? Just so USC can then spend millions of more taxpayer money to get someone else to lead its football program?

And, no, it wouldn’t somehow be better if a bunch of USC donors got together to privately raise the funds for Muschamp’s buyout.

If they have that kind of money lying around to buy off a football coach, shouldn’t they be using it instead to create a fund for unemployed South Carolinians?

Or to buy computers for kids across the state who need them for virtual schooling?

Or to replenish the stock of personal protective equipment across this state?

Time to be quiet

Finally here’s Reason No. 3:

Just refer to Reason No. 1 and No. 2.

It’s time for the braying donkeys guffawing for Muschamp’s head to close their mouths. And to keep them shut this time.

South Carolina Opinion Editor Roger Brown can be reached at rjbrown@thestate.com or (803) 771-8464. Follow him on Twitter @RBrown_SCOpin.