’We were alarmed’: Columbia Mayor Benjamin makes case for SC school mask mandates

I am a father, and I pray daily for our two bright and incredible daughters, who are about to return to school, eager to meet their new teachers, dive into their new year’s courses, and learn. They long to gather with friends and meet new friends. They are typical high school students, and of course to me, extraordinary.

As their father, it is my joy and equally my charge to assure their health, well-being and protection, and maintain the highest hope they are returning to environments that are not only optimized for their greatest learning capabilities, but also structured for their greatest safety.

As Mayor of Columbia, I am equally charged by our citizens, as well as our state constitution, to ensure the greatest protections of health and safety for all children in our City. And educators. And citizens. My colleagues on City Council and in City staff roles are also charged. We don’t just live and work in Columbia: we are dedicated to its welfare and prosperity.

As such, we were alarmed when we received reports that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases was pushing South Carolina’s pediatric Intensive Care Units (ICU)’s to capacity, and notified of the strained capability at our only Children’s Hospital in Columbia, as more children were diagnosed with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. All of this mere weeks prior to our schools re-opening, and our children returning to face-to-face, close proximity social environments.

And there is no denying we were equally alarmed, and dismayed, that our state has inexplicably acted to legislatively restrict school districts and educators from requiring the most proven methods of keeping our children safe.

We strongly disagree with state budget proviso 1.108, which states, “No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a face mask at any of its education facilities.” This is a dangerous mandate we believe is not supported by law, and that can only result in harming our children. As such we are morally, ethically and legally bound to act.

The City of Columbia City Council is authorized and empowered, and has the duty to afford adequate protection for lives, safety, health and welfare by Article VIII, Section 17 of the South Carolina Constitution and the Home Rule Act of 1975.

On Aug. 5, we held an emergency session of City Council to enact Ordinance 069. This ordinance states “facial coverings shall be required by all faculty, staff, children over the age of two (2), and visitors, in all buildings at public and private schools or daycares whose purpose is to educate and/or care for children between the ages of two (2) and fourteen (14) to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus and the disease COVID-19 within the City limits.”

Our emergency decisions and mask mandate are not predicated on popularity. There are no political points to be scored by requiring children and adults to wear face masks in their schools. There is nothing to be gained by remaining locked in a legal churn and unending exchange of documents. This isn’t a political issue; this is a public health issue. If we can’t rally around the central idea of protecting our children, I’m not sure what that says about us as a society.

As trusted municipal leaders, we must remain focused and dedicated on our One True North, preserving the health and well-being of our citizens, and making the difficult decisions to safeguard their health. Especially in this moment, that dedication needs to centered on our children. This is what is mandated to us as leaders and it is the right thing to do.

Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin has been mayor of Columbia since July 2010.