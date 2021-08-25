Columbia foundation celebrates Black Philanthropy Month, urges SC residents to invest in each other

Central Carolina Community Foundation encourages South Carolina residents to join them in celebrating the region’s black philanthropists who positively impact our community.

August is Black Philanthropy Month, a national, coordinated effort that honors African American and African-descent gifts of time, talent and treasure. Central Carolina Community Foundation celebrates this month each year to support and promote the voices of our region’s Black philanthropists. Through stories and action-focused communication on our social media, we will provide opportunities to financially support Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits and to learn how Black philanthropists impact our community.

Black Philanthropy Month also provides an opportunity to listen and learn so we can make smart investments in each other. To explore ways to solve existing problems, we must listen to the needs, stories and ideas of all members of our community. After taking this step, we can see what is possible and demand the most of ourselves and our community. Philanthropy can be the gateway to building a more equitable, livable and just community — if we engage everyone.

Since 2009, Central Carolina Community Foundation has worked to embed inclusion and equity into our work and culture. These efforts have included critically examining and inventorying our internal policies and grantmaking efforts, changing hiring practices and intentionally seeking diverse staff and board members. We have established the African American Philanthropy Committee, and we’ve launched or funded exhibits that examine race and the impact of Black philanthropy.

Over the last year, we took steps to make our commitment to philanthropic equity more deliberate. The Community Foundation is proud to be one of the first community foundations in the country to award unrestricted General Operating Support grants to Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits. The multi-year program will award a total of $210,000 over the next three years to local nonprofit organizations. We are also supporting the growth of Black, Indigenous and People of Color nonprofit leaders through professional development opportunities.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We encourage South Carolinians to get involved in philanthropy, too.

Listen and seek to understand the challenges our community faces in order to bring efficient, effective and thoughtful solutions to the table. Free your mind of outside distractions and focus on the challenge and conversations at hand.This can’t be a one-and-done effort — we must continue to listen, learn and adapt. Critically review your philanthropy (the giving of your time, talent and treasure) and see if it reflects your heart and your community.

Calvin Elam is Chair of the Board of Trustees, and JoAnn Turnquist is President and CEO of the Central Carolina Community Foundation.





