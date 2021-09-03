Nikki Haley, Donald Trump and the never-ending election

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 9. AP Photo

Tired of the never-ending election cycle? Well, too bad.

The Nov. 3, 2020 election was held just 10 months ago today, but 2024 has been a hot topic since sometime early on Nov. 4, 2020.

Add to that South Carolina’s status as an early primary state and home to would-be candidate and former Gov. Nikki Haley and you’ll soon realize (if you haven’t already) that the 2024 election will be a hot topic around here right until early on Nov. 6, 2024 when the 2028 race will take center stage.

This week’s last election hubbub comes from a new article in Vanity Fair in which former President Donald Trump talks about his on-again, off-again connection with Haley.

The story’s illustration features a four-headed dragon hovering over the White House. The heads include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, all potential 2024 candidates.

Haley, of course, was Trump’s United Nations Ambassador, but she has since criticized him on occasion, most notably about his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“He was badly wrong with his words yesterday,” Haley said at the time. “And it wasn’t just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.” Yet, Haley also spouts her support for Trump every chance she gets.

Something not lost on Trump.

“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump told Vanity Fair. “I guess she gets the base.”

Haley has already said she wouldn’t run in 2024 if Trump decides to enter the race, and Trump likely won’t make that decision until the very last minute to keep us all guessing.

That means that until he makes his choice, Haley and the rest of the 2024 gang will have to hang on and hedge their bets.

It also means you’ll be hearing about the 2024 presidential race just about every single day until then.