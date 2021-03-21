0321_EditorialCartoon

Read Next

Now that the long-awaited Mueller report has come to a surprisingly exonerating and anticlimactic conclusion, it is time for all South Carolinians to call upon our lion and senator Lindsey Graham to fully investigate the doings and wrongdoings of Bill and Hillary Clinton, specifically their role manipulating FISA warrants and other secret actions in 2016 against our once-candidate and thankfully duly elected President Donald J. Trump.

Graham has stated he intends to fully uncover whether there were any wrongdoing by Obama administration officials, whilst investigating more deeply Bill and Hillary Clinton’s highly questionable tactics during their 2016 Democrat campaign for the White House.