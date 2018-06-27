Wish I’d known about that ballot question before I voted for it

Why on earth wasn’t Cindi Ross Scoppe’s column about the Republican Party’s ballot questions (“Do you know about this question on Tuesday’s ballot? It’s not as simple as it sounds”) in the newspaper before the day of the voting.
I was totally blindsided by the two questions because I voted before reading the newspaper.
I even, foolishly, asked the lady giving out “I Voted” stickers for her interpretation of the one involving political affiliation. It was poorly stated and confusing.
After reading Ms. Scoppe’s column, I immediately knew that she was correct to say it was a bad idea; however, I responded with what seemed like a commonsense analysis and answered “yes” to both questions.
The question about tax conformity was straight-forward, but I forgot to consider that, in light of the new federal tax law, we needed to view state taxes differently.
Charles Puryear
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments