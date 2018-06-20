Send illegal immigrants back home, with a bill

The illegal immigration problem is simple to solve.
Currently we automatically believe that many illegal immigrants have a right to due process. This starts an unstoppable draw on U.S. tax dollars.
Instead of giving them a court hearing, we should board the illegal immigrants on a bus and transport them to the nearest facility back across the border.
We could even make the procedure more hospitable by giving each illegal an envelope containing instructions on how to become a legal U.S. citizen.
Another way to save tax dollars is to decrease the foreign aid to every country the illegal immigrants come from by the amount it would take to process them.
Jim Matthews
Columbia
