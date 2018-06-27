Women, men and their children, many fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras, Guatamala and El Salvador, arrive at a bus station following release from Customs and Border Protection on June 23 McAllen, Texas.
Women, men and their children, many fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras, Guatamala and El Salvador, arrive at a bus station following release from Customs and Border Protection on June 23 McAllen, Texas. Spencer Platt Getty Images

Letters to the Editor

Apparently, some laws are more equal than others

Letter to The State editorial board

June 27, 2018 06:32 PM

Columbia, SC

If someone used “it’s the law” as a defense for separating children from their parents at the border, but doesn’t declare all of their income on taxes, drives faster than the speed limit, skips getting building permits, pirates music or videos, makes illegal campaign contributions or uses pot, then I’m pretty sure it isn’t really about following the law at all.

Brian Habing

West Columbia

