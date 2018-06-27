Apparently, some laws are more equal than others

If someone used “it’s the law” as a defense for separating children from their parents at the border, but doesn’t declare all of their income on taxes, drives faster than the speed limit, skips getting building permits, pirates music or videos, makes illegal campaign contributions or uses pot, then I’m pretty sure it isn’t really about following the law at all.
Brian Habing
West Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
