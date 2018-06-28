Apparently, some forms of discrimination are OK

Incident No. 1: Two homosexuals went to a baker to order a cake for their wedding. The baker refused to provide the cake as his religion did not approve of marriage between like sexes. They sued the baker, there were multiple news articles, and after much time and legal expense, the baker was found to have acted within his rights.
Incident No. 2: The White House press secretary went to a restaurant named “The Red Hen,” and the owner asked her to leave because she worked for the president. She said she had plans to not return to that restaurant.
So it is OK to run people away if you don’t like their political positions, but not OK to run people away because they violate your religious beliefs? I am confused.
F.C. Dent Jr.
Lexington
