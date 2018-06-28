Political incivility has gone too far

The recent personal attacks on people over political disagreements among both parties, the Trump administration and the media have gotten out of hand, are self-defeating and are putting the possibility of future bipartisan cooperation on life support.
The left once always demanded tolerance regarding free expression of thought, but now shows its hypocrisy by aggressively advocating intolerance through harassment and protests of anyone who disagrees with them. The public bullying by profane protestors of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi when she was attending a movie and a Virginia restaurant’s kicking out Sarah Sanders due to her political beliefs are deplorable.
What is happening to us as Americans?
Obviously, President Trump’s exaggerated hyperbole, self-absorption and vindictive tweets do nothing but inflame even more reactions from the left. Trump has now become the poster child for the Democrats’ strategy for unprecedented fund raising and voter turnout.
The public shaming of people with different opinions on both sides should come to a halt before there is a permanent division among our citizens.
It’s time to tone everything down and listen to each other on a factual basis and not from an uninformed and emotional approach.
Carroll Player
Florence
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments