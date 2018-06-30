Cemetery needs to be kept up better

My wife and I visit our son at the mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbia every Sunday. The care at this cemetery has gone from below average to fair to non-existent since Thompson Funeral Home took over.
The grounds are rarely maintained, dead flowers lay on top of graves, weeds are visible, the mausoleum is not swept, cobwebs are everywhere, beams are broken and sagging, wires are hanging loose, and ceilings have bare wood.
Signs have been posted for two years saying the cemetery is being upgraded, but we never see any evidence of work. The signs appear to be an excuse for not maintaining the property. It is a disgrace and very disrespectful to those resting there.
I inspect properties for insurance purposes, and this would not be rated more than one out of 10.Something needs to be done. This is heartbreaking.
Ron Wedell
Columbia
