We need answers on First Steps Early Head Start

As an educator in South Carolina, I spent my early teaching days seeing firsthand just how valuable high-quality Early Head Start programs can be. Many of these programs in are administered by S.C. First Steps.
I was horrified to read reports of abuse by a few of First Steps’ Early Head Start partners. I have been was shocked to find out that instead of correcting those problems and other deficiencies that First Steps knew about and had ample time to correct, the board voted to relinquish millions of dollars in federal grants for programs in 14 rural counties.
We must know what happened, why and how First Steps plans to care for the hundreds of children, employees and small business owners who trusted First Steps through this partnership and are now in dire straits. Will First Steps have a town hall meeting to answer our questions?
I hope our lawmakers will continue to investigate to help the children who are losing services.
Kristi Schrader
Columbia
