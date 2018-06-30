Is Columbia spending our water and sewer fees on water and sewer upgrades?

The State published a good series a few years ago on the city’s diversion of water and sewer revenues to other purposes. Was this ever resolved?
City water and sewer customers face another rate increase, to cover badly needed repairs.
Will this money be used for what it is intended? Or can the City Council still use it as a discretionary fund? And is anyone giving straight answers? We need to know our money is being spent as intended.
Brenda Bell
Columbia
