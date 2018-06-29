Facebook needs to stop censoring history

As an African-American and history teacher, I hate the “N” word, and I teach about why it should never be used as a compliment. Today’s youth have no idea the power that word holds and held.
I had shown my students pictures of lynched African-Americans, some with the word around their dead bodies. I use Google images to show them old advertisements depicting African-Americans in less than glowing terms. One such image was a soap called “N*****head” soap.
Facebook decided that the picture of the soap violated against community standards.
To deny the truth of the ad is to live a lie. Suppressed history at its best. Why is America’s depiction of African-Americans from the turn of the 20th century until the 1960s not worthy of being shown in 2018? I guess it is not the right history.
Franklin Davis
Elgin
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
