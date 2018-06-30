We need to vote out anti-immigrant officeholders

This country needs to have elected officials who have heart. Gov. Henry McMaster, in agreement with President Trump regarding family separation at the border, is not the leadership our state or our country deserves or needs.
I don’t understand how people who say they are Christians supported the separation of families at our border. Why can’t we be a good neighbor?
Most of us cannot even begin to imagine what most of these families have endured in their home countries and what they have faced to provide a better life for their children. Instead of penalizing them for something any of us would do to protect our own, we need to ask ourselves how we can help.
Well, we can vote in November for candidates with moral fortitude to treat those less fortunate with dignity and respect, while celebrating our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants.
Jo Ann Williams
Leesville
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments