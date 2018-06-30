We can’t handle any more immigrants

How much more can the United States allow of immigration of illegals? We can’t take care of the homeless or hungry Americans, much less handle the massive influx of illegals.
One thing I don’t understand is where these people get the money to pay the coyotes to smuggle them across our borders. I know we are supposed to be compassionate, but what do we do when our economy can’t take the masses coming here anymore?
I don’t know how we can determine who are criminals and who are good people. Either way, they are coming here illegally. If American citizens break the laws, we get arrested and possibly go to jail or pay a fine or both, and nobody will protest for us.
Richard Wainscott
Lexington
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
