Mocking defeated Sanford just cost Trump a supporter

Shame on President Donald Trump for using the Henry McMaster rally as a platform to degrade and embarrass another elected official, in his own state, as he has continued to do to our congressman, Mark Sanford.
Trump is way out of line, and I am tired of his mean remarks geared at hurting Rep. Sanford. Enough is enough. He has gone one too many times to strike at Rep. Sanford does not deserve such treatment.
Rep. Sanford has served the First District and this state well, guided by his conservative values and principles. He is highly respected and admired by his colleagues in Washington. Since when were being disrespectful, swearing and being part of a clique (Trumpers!) the way to elect officials to govern our state and nation?
I am done with Trump.
Barbara Boylston
Charleston
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
