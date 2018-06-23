SC voters rejected utility monopolies

After the primaries, it is crystal clear that South Carolinians are interested in clearing the way for a clean energy future. The underhanded tactics of the corporate energy companies did not go unnoticed by voters. We now stand united to make sure that voters — not utility monopolies — control our energy future.
Clean energy is not a partisan issue. When given the choice, voters from both parties rejected the politicians in the pockets of the electric utilities, and instead chose leaders who will advocate for customers to have more energy choices, more control over their consumption and more access to cost-competitive renewables. It’s evident that South Carolinians believe our continued reliance on fossil fuels is not a sustainable plan.
Arlene Andrews
Blythewood
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad.
