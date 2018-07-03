Children should not be ‘detained’

As I listened to the coverage about the migrant children, I kept hearing a word that bothered me: “detention.” Does that word not imply criminality? Most 6-year-olds know that the people who are “detained” are suspected of criminal behavior.
If they were separated from family for their own safety, why weren’t the dwellings referred to as “shelters”? Perhaps that one change would help to lessen the children’s anxiety. Words do matter.
Nancy Brown
Columbia
