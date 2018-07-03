Mayor Benjamin doesn’t need to go to the border to find problems

I was so disappointed to see Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin go to the U.S.-Mexico border to make a political statement.
If Mayor Benjamin and the U.S. Mayors want to do something important, why don't they visit Columbia or Chicago? Crime is so bad in some parts of Columbia that I’m told many veteran police officers are afraid to go there after dark. And what has happened in Chicago these past 10 years is a national disgrace. The South Side of Chicago is a War Zone: Thousands of families have lost dads, and children are now permanently separated.
If our Columbia water bill gets any higher, I don't know what my wife and I are going to do.
Mike Hicks
Irmo
