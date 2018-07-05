Trump’s chaos destroying Western alliance

President Trump has succeeded wonderfully in his goal to create complete chaos in America and around the world. Separating children from their parents was simply the latest example of creating chaos, spouting lies, changing policy daily by Tweet and keeping us from focusing on crucial issues.
While we as a nation need to deal humanely with immigration, we also need to focus on Mr. Trump’s actions to “destroy the west,” as The New York Times’ David Leonhardt outlined in a recent column.
Mr. Trump calls our closest ally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a liar and walks out of the G-7 meeting, leaving our allies to wonder where America stands. He creates a trade war with our allies while working out a deal to protect a Chinese company. He praises the dictator Kim Jong-un and says he wishes we would all bow down to him like North Koreans are forced to do to Kim. Then he arranges a meeting with Vladimir Putin, another autocratic dictator. Meanwhile, our senators and representatives do nothing.
I fear for America’s future if we allow Mr. Trump to continue to destroy the Western alliance of democracies that we have built since the end of World War II.
Stan Frick
Columbia
