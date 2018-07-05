Late-night shows used to be funny

There was a time when I use to look forward to watching the Tonight Show. Johnny Carson and, years later, Jay Leno had a style, some grace and panache not only in presenting a nightly monologue that combined humor with the daily news but also in their conversations with guests.
I find that lacking in the current Tonight Show host as well as the hosts of the other networks late-night shows. They all seem to begin with several minutes of attempted humor about the president. I don’t find humor in any of it but see it as more of an attempt to demean him, the office, his family or staff.
Perhaps it’s just the networks’ attempt to get back at the president’s “fake news’ label. Whatever the case, I’ve taken to falling to sleep watching HGTV instead.
Eric Pantsari
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments