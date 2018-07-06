‘Progressives’ are our worst enemies

Shortly after World War II, a young American diplomat named George Kennan, posted to our embassy in Moscow, received a communique from Washington ordering him to explain what the Soviet Union was doing and why it was behaving as it was. Kennan's classified response, which became known as the “Long Telegram,” shaped U.S. foreign and security policy for the next 40 years.
In 1946, George Kennan knocked it out of the park on where America’s progressive left and Democratic Party were headed, and how far they would go to achieve their goals. After defeat of their self-proclaimed progressive candidate Hillary Clinton by a political outsider businessman, they launched their Deep State campaign to engineer a coup against America’s legally elected president, Donald J. Trump.
In his then-secret reply, Kennan wrote: “Among negative elements of bourgeois-capitalist society, most dangerous of all are those whom Lenin called false friends of the people, namely moderate-socialist or social-democratic leaders (in other words, non-Communist left-wing). These are more dangerous than out-and-out reactionaries, for latter at least march under their true colors, whereas moderate left-wing leaders confuse people by employing devices of socialism to seine interests of reactionary capital.”
K.J. Dolney
Columbia
