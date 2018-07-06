Immigrants should inspire all of us

Our president has chosen to scapegoat immigrants, picking up the support of those who feel a need to blame “the other” for their problems and fears. He refers to them with terms such as “infest,” “rapists” and criminals and recently said he would deny them a fair process at our border.
Contrary to the myth that immigrants harm our economy, they add to it. Contrary to the myth that they are not needed, our aging society needs more young people to support our social safety net as we grow older. Immigrants pay billions of dollars in taxes. Their numbers are down in recent years, not up.
The recent candidates for immigration on our southern border have stories are of great privation and courage. Many have traveled thousands of miles in extraordinary conditions in their pursuit of safety and freedom. Far from being criminals and rapists, they are heroes. We are mainly a nation of immigrants, many of whose ancestors came to America in search of freedom. This is who we are.
I would rather be in a country of such persons than in one where swastika wielding white zealots are a rising force, called “fine people” by a demagogue.
Hoyt Wheeler
West Columbia
