Since when is this ‘confrontational’?

I recently noticed a woman pull into a handicapped parking space even though she did not have a handicapped sticker. I took out my camera and took a picture of the license tag and the handicap parking sign. The woman protested that she was pregnant. I really didn’t care; it was the handicap sticker that allowed parking in that specific spot.
I called the police, but no ticket was given, even though the officer did say the woman could not park there. The officer also warned me against being “confrontational.” Really? Taking a picture of the car breaking the law is now “confrontational”?
No wonder we have people violating the law and citizens not standing up for the rule of law.
Warner Wells
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments