Is there anything about Trump that McMaster doesn’t agree with?

Gov. Henry McMaster is trying to ride to re-election by embracing President Trump.
That must mean that he agrees with separating children from their parents, banning immigrants from “s---hole” countries, disrespecting women, using “locker room” talk to disparage them and allegedly cheating on three wives.
He must favor refusing to pay people in full for their work or to deliver a good education to students who enroll at his college, putting high tariffs on imports — thereby causing retaliatory tariffs that result in companies such as Harley-Davidson moving production elsewhere — ultimately costing thousands of American jobs, and insisting on building a useless wall on the southern border at a cost of billions of taxpayer dollars.
I guess he agrees with insulting our closest allies while cozying up to murderous dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, refusing to release tax returns (What is he hiding?), convincing a pliant Republican Congress to pass tax “reform” that benefits the wealthy and hurts the poor and appointing incompetent people who are degrading the agencies they are supposed to lead.
If McMaster doesn’t agree with Trump on all of these issues, he is just another cynical hypocrite who will do and say whatever it takes to get elected. I prefer a candidate who stands or falls on his or her own merits.
Anne Harmon
Lexington
