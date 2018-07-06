Steve Benjamin needs to stay home, work on North Main problems

Summer is here, and the rides at Carowinds are thrilling most children and some adults. But you don’t have to pay one penny to get a theme-park-style joy ride. All you have to do is drive on Columbia’s North Main Street, from somewhere around Elmwood Avenue to out past Columbia College.
My wife makes this trek every day from Blythewood to the Bank of America building, and it is worse than traveling down a third-world country road. There are more patches in the road than a hobo’s pants, steel plates covering unfinished holes and uneven paving, and it’s tearing up the suspensions of every car and truck that has to make that trip.
I know Mayor Steve Benjamin was down in south Texas recently playing politics for the kids in detainment centers, but he ought to get in his car and ride out Main Street. Maybe then something will be done to repair this road.
Andy Bates
Blythewood
