There’s an easy way to prevent speeding, texting while driving. But you won’t like it

Every new vehicle has a GPS system, which knows where you are at all times. It should also know what the speed limit is where you are. Why then cannot this system limit your vehicle to the speed limit, or at least within 5-10 mph of that limit?
I can hear the howling now from folks who mistakenly believe this would limit their freedom. No, you do not have the freedom to break the law and endanger others. People driving more than 80 mph on the interstate and more than 70 mph on secondary roads has become the norm, and it needs to stop.
Since we will never have the money to hire enough Highway Patrol officers to enforce the law, why isn’t this option possible ? The same technology could be used to shut down the cell phone of the driver. Speeding and texting are totally out of hand, and it seems people are getting by with it more and more.
It is a waste of money to even put up speed limit signs.
Roger Bazen
Coward
