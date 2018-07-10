55 years later, we still can’t hear their cries

Fifty-five years ago, Bob Dylan wrote “Blowin’ in the Wind.” I was a college freshman at the time and took to the song immediately. Our country was so much in need of change. And we have changed a lot during the 55 years since then.
But I realize we still have so far to go as I read the words: “How many roads must a man walk down, before you call him a man? … how many times must the cannon balls fly, before they’re forever banned? … how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see? … how many ears must one man have, before he can hear people cry? … how many deaths will it take ’til he knows that too many people have died?”
I’m afraid the answers are still blowin’ in the wind.
Donald Burdett
Santee
