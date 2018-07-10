Decision to abort will haunt mother forever

A July 2 article quoted U.S. Sen. Susan Collins as saying she “would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade,” which established abortion as a constitutional right. That means the right to kill an unborn human. The right to murder.
Jeremiah 1:5 says “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.”Think of the many babies who have already been killed and what they could have become: educators, doctors, nurses, inventors and ordinary people like you and me.
There are many ways to prevent pregnancy, beginning with abstinence. Abortion is costly, not only in monetary terms, but in pain, regrets, mental health problems and possibly death. Additionally, abortion is taking a human life, and those involved will suffer the consequences in time to come.
An unwanted child may be a burden to one woman but a blessing to another. Anyone with an unwanted pregnancy should stop, pray and think of these things before making a terrible mistake that will surely haunt her forever.
Jessie Sargent
West Columbia
