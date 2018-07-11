There’s no relationship between Lincoln and today’s GOP

I am genuinely puzzled by Republicans who constantly refer to themselves as being part of “the party of Lincoln.” Yes, Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president, and perhaps these people are unaware of our country’s history.
But even if they have never heard of the Republicans’ “Southern strategy,” used to lure white voters concerned about the civil rights movement away from the Democratic Party, and the complete realignment of our political parties, claiming Lincoln as a standard bearer still makes no sense.
Lincoln’s governing philosophy would be anathema to today’s party; he would certainly be called a RINO, if not worse.
If you are a proud Republican today, be honest and call your party the party of Trump, or at least Nixon.
Leigh Price
Columbia
