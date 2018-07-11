Democrats nothing to brag about either

I claim no party affiliation, but it seems to me that Harry Smithson’s letter, “Democrats can’t compete with Republicans in hypocrisy race,” is a case of the kettle is calling the pot black. The Democrats are no better than the Republicans overall.
Adultery is wrong. The Democrats have forgotten John Kennedy and Bill Clinton both committed adultery while in office. Nothing was done about their immortality. To my knowledge, it wasn’t even reported about Kennedy while he was in office. Clinton was obvious, yet he remained president.
So why not focus on the country and forgive all three men, praying they’ve learned their lesson?
I pray that Clinton and Trump are sorry and will not repeat this ungodly, immoral behavior again.
America needs to return to God, his word in the holy Bible and Christian ethics. Democrats believe in killing unborn children, so what makes them think they’re better than other groups?
God bless everyone and the United States of America.
Susie Szasz
Lugoff
