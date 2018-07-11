Don’t count on relief from your power bill

It appeared to be Doomsday for both SCANA and Dominion Energy when the Legislature voted with great fanfare for temporary rate reductions, even overriding our governor’s veto of the bill.
But Dominion continued to spend vast sums on TV advertising and probably in less apparent ways. And after the Legislature’s vote and the Public Service Commission’s order for SCE&G to reduce its rates, SCANA’s stock rose by more than 10 percent.
It seems to me that both corporations and the stock market were much better at recognizing “shucking and jiving” than SCANA customers, who should be prepared to continue to pay exorbitant prices for electricity.
I have suggested to various legislators as well as the media that Dominion be forced to publish a table showing just how much (or how little) customers at various monthly billing levels — i.e., $50, $100, $150, etc. — can expect from Dominion’s offer of a $1,000 payback.
We need to stop Dominion’s blatant attempt to mislead SCANA’s ratepayers.
Hal McGirt
Columbia
