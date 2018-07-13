Richland County officials deserve thanks for jobs well done

Lately, the news has been rife with reports of shenanigans by a very few highly placed miscreants in Richland County government who allegedly took advantage of their positions
As someone who worked with county administrators, council members and employees for more than 20 years as president of the Greengate homeowners Association, I have had countless positive encounters over flooding, drainage, road repairs, zoning problems and other matters important to our community.
Our community has received positive results due to the dedication and hard work of county officials, who continue to meet the needs of an ever more demanding citizenry. It is not an easy job.
Especially helpful have been Yvonne McBride, Bill Malinowski, Ashiiya Meyers, Judy Clark, Ismael Ozbek, Synithia Williams, John Thompson, Nathaniel Miller and their co-workers.
We should all take a moment to thank them for their service and for many jobs well done. Excelsior.
Miles W. Moriarty
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments