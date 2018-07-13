Two places you souldn’t bother looking for honest men

In ancient Greece, there was a man named Diogenes who roamed the streets Athens in search of an honest man. He never found one.
If his travels were to bring him the streets of Columbia and he ventured into the halls of our State House, or the halls of the SCANA headquarters, his search would remain unfilled.
Honesty in these places does not exist.
Larry Fowler
Columbia
