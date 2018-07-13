SCANA employees are suffering because of management decisions

COLUMBIA, SC WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21, 2005 ERIK CAMPOS Linemen with SCE & G connect three underground lines to a utility pole behind the new Second Cavalry Baptist Church (which is under construction) along Mason Road on the north side of Columbia on Wednesday 12/21/2005. In the buckets are: crew leader Butch Barfield, left, and journeyman lineman Donovan Dove, right. On the ground is apprentice linemen Chace CQ Mathias, Landon Jordan, and Jeremy Burton. A recent ice storm knocked out power to many Upstate residents and burying utility lines could help keep that number down in the future. Erik Campos/The State ERIK CAMPOS