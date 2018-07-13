SCANA employees are suffering because of management decisions

We have read and heard a lot about the impact of SCANA’s troubles on its customers and stockholders. But what about the employees?
They are also stockholders and customers. The 5,000 or so employees have been hit the hardest.
While they have been holding things together, they’ve had no cost-of-living increases, and they have watched their retirement accounts fall about 50 percent. And they are not secure about their jobs.
While the legislators look for votes and Dominion tries to step in, let’s look long-term for everyone and not forget the employees.
Richard Dickens
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments