Advocates of private and public-school choice gathered at the Township Auditorium for the the My SC Education Rally during National School Choice Week. Students, parents, educators and community leaders filled the auditorium to sing, cheer and promote school choice. 1/27/16
Advocates of private and public-school choice gathered at the Township Auditorium for the the My SC Education Rally during National School Choice Week. Students, parents, educators and community leaders filled the auditorium to sing, cheer and promote school choice. 1/27/16 Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Advocates of private and public-school choice gathered at the Township Auditorium for the the My SC Education Rally during National School Choice Week. Students, parents, educators and community leaders filled the auditorium to sing, cheer and promote school choice. 1/27/16 Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of saying goodbye to great teachers

Letter to The State editorial board

July 13, 2018 07:58 AM

Columbia, SC

It was Friday, June 7, and I was reading Where Do Balloons Go? by Jamie Lee Curtis as a sendoff to all the teachers who were leaving.

I was thinking in particular about the third-grade teacher who worked tirelessly by my side for three years. She is young; I am old. She is creative; I know how to take great ideas. She loves children; so do I. She won’t be here next year; I will. She is leaving the teaching profession.

The simple truth that is she is single, working more hours than you can imagine, and she can´t afford to stay. I, on the other hand, provide a second income for our family. I can’t imagine my income sustaining our family.

We all had that glimmer of hope that things might change. But the 1 percent increase in our pay makes little difference. People want to blame teachers for poor performance in schools, but they do nothing to promote positive change.

So … where do balloons go? Far, far away from the school grounds, leaving behind the memory of great teachers who left the profession forever.

Judy Ryan

Elgin

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  