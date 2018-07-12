SCANA needs to be socially conscious

In the July 3 meeting of the of the Public Service Commission, Friends of the Earth and to the Sierra Club requested access to documents regarding the failed nuclear construction project that SCANA has withheld and kept secret from the public.
The two conservation groups want access to the documents in order to challenge SCANA’s claims as it seeks to continue charging customers for the doomed project.
There is much distrust of corporations. Our Public Service Commission must be an oversight body that speaks for the people it represents.
I’m appreciative of Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club for holding SCANA responsible on behalf of South Carolinians. Let’s hope SCANA and its stockholders recognize this failed project as an opportunity to become a leader in the field of socially conscious businesses and work to create better community.
Cassandra Fralix
Lexington
