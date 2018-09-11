Stand against Nike — and its stand regarding the American flag

I will never have a Nike logo adorn any part of my clothing because of the stupid public position that company /has/ regarding the flag. I hope every American adopts a similar position.
If they are appealing to a specific demographic to buy their goods, I hope every adult paying for those purchases denies their offspring that choice.
Furthermore, I hope every sports team takes a stance against Nike even if they continue to received millionsMillion$ for wearing that logo.
God bless UnderArmor, Adidas and every other competitor denying that position.
George Manolakis
Blythewood
Wilson is unresponsive; need new representative
Like Nan Fraile (Letters to the Editor – Sept.ember 5, 2018), I have also found Rep.resentative Joe Wilson to be unresponsive.
For the past two years, I have emailed numerous concerns and inquiries to Rep.resentative Wilson’s office. I almost NEVER receive a response. I don’t even get the benefit of a boilerplate email from one of his staff members.
This isn’t the kind of representation I want or expect from elected officials. Therefore, in November, I will be voting for someone who respects and represents all his constituents.
Lewis Huffman
Columbia
Does the media care about Trump supporters?
I am fed up with the media!! Don’t you care about the other half of the country who support Trump? For eight8 years, we had to endureENDURE Obama’s horrible policies, which were an abomination in many cases. We didn’t protest in the streets or riot. We just endured. Then we finallyFINALLY get a Ppresident who is /making/ and has made America great again by greatly improving our economy and our station in the world; and with the exception of Fox News, we neverNEVER get to read one positive word in our newspapers or see anything positive on tv. What about us?? We are at least half of the country ... don’t we matter???
Carolyn McNeill
Lexington
Senators in nomination hearings are shameful
I have been watching the Senate hearings on the nominating nonimatingof A a sSupreme cCourt justice.
For those of us are retired, work from or home workers or working for a living, we deserve much better from our representativesrepresentaves. Most of you would be angry, disgusted disguisted and down right ashamed of the conduct /and/ of the lack of civillitycivility and respect for the aAmerican people who sent them to cCongress. It is extremely obovious that a number mumber of Ssenators on the panel are just being political and self-serving.
In short my opiinion of their counduct is they do not deserve to be U.S. senators Seantors. For those of you who are not home to see this disgustingdisguisting behavior, behavor I suggest you record the hearings. If you watch five 5 or 10 minutes, you would be just as disgusteddisguisted and disappointed disappoint as I am.
Joe Stankovics
Columbia
Should females do everything males do?
God made males and females different for a reason. God does not make mistakes. Females can do pretty much anything they set their mind too. The question isn’t can they do something, it is should they do whatever it is they want to do.
I have always been thankful that God made me female, I’ve never wanted to look like nor act like a male.
Just because a person can do something doesn’t mean they should do so. What is wrong with some situations being for girls while others are for boys? Again, remember God made male and female different and God never makes mistakes.
Susie Szasz
Lugoff
