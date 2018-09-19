What do hurricane evacuations mean for state budget?

Is it possible for The State to question Gov. McMaster on how the state budget will be affected by his overly-cautious decision to evacuate the coastal counties and close schools across the state? I think it would be an important line of questioning in establishing the motives behind Gov. McMaster’s decision. Was he using the hurricane to bolster his image by “acting decisively” like former Gov. Nikki Haley? Will there be shortfalls in the budget that come out of the possible funding allocated to teacher raises? Has FEMA provided the bulk of funding that provides for road closures, infrastructure inspection and repair, or has Gov. McMaster just cost the taxpayers more than they are willing to pay for a “near-disaster”?
I think a little fiscal transparency isn’t too much to ask of elected officials, considering special prosecutor David Pascoe’s State House corruption probe secret report being a current hot topic.
I’d like to know if there are going to be cutbacks in services, reductions in pay for teachers or other budgetary shortfalls to compensate for these politically motivated hurricane expenditures. Stand up and ask him how it all shakes out.
Benjamin Allgood
Shaw AFB
We all should be stewards of artifact finds
Recently, The State reported on an archaeological site discovered by a trespasser on zoo property. The Native American community was upset, and they demanded that something be done about this. In some quarters, it is traditional cultural practice to collect arrowheads from the ground surface. At issue is the question of who owns the past? My answer — we all collectively own the past and we should all be stewards of these resources.
Responsible artifact collecting includes reporting finds to professional archaeologists. The soil at an archaeological site often tells stories to those trained to interpret the subtle nuances in soil. Many of the items collected for study by archaeologists such as small fish scales and carbonized seed are needed to tell the complete story of the past.
The South Carolina Institute of Archaeology located at USC Columbia and the Native American Studies Center at USC Lancaster welcome members of the public to bring artifacts for identification. The Archaeological Society of South Carolina is working to promote responsible artifact collecting.
October is South Carolina Archaeology Month statewide with opportunities to get involved with programs that raise our awareness of the prehistoric and historic archaeological past.
The Annual Fall Field Day sponsored by the Archaeological Society of South Carolina will take place on Sept. 29 in Cayce at the 12,000 Year History Park on Congaree Creek! Bring your artifacts and archaeologists will identify them.
Christopher Judge
Lancaster
Thanks to grocer who provided free water in storm
On Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, my wife and I were preparing for the worst as Hurricane Florence was looming in the Atlantic. We went to Kroger on Forest Drive to buy water, food and essential supplies for the weekend. To our pleasant surprise, the Kroger staff was handing out free bottled water. I want to thank the managers who had the forethought to provide water during an impending storm. This was a great way to show they care about the safety and well-being of their customers. Thank you Kroger on Forest Drive!
Terry Tsiantis
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments